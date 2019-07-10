Governor Samuel Ortom, has sacked the General Manager of the Benue State Water Board, Mike Dzungu, and the state sanitation agency, Andrew Chile, for their failure to deliver on his administration’s mandate of access to potable water and clean environment.

The Governor has vowed to remove all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies who constitute a clog in the state’s wheel of progress as the administration continues to make effort to improve the state’s infrastructure.

Ortom disclosed this on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, during an inspection tour of the Benue state waterworks which began since 2013.

According to him, despite spending over five billion naira, there is still a lack of sufficient water supply to Makurdi metropolis.

As a result of the insufficient supply, some residents of Makurdi, the state capital have to take long walks to the state water board in order to get water.

He noted that others have to pay between N6,000 and N12,000 for a tanker to supply water to their homes.

The Governor directed the two general managers to immediately hand over to the next most senior officers in their agencies.