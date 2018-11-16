Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ortom renames Ochanya's former primary school after her

Ortom renames Ochanya's former primary school after her

The governor has decided to rename Ochanya's former primary school after her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ortom renames Ochanya's primary school after her play Elizabeth Ochanya (The Sun)

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has instructed the Executive Secretary of the  State Universal Basic Education Board, Philip Attachin, to rename a school in the state after Elizabeth Ochanya, a teenage girl that recently died after years of sexual abuse.

The governor made the announcement in Makurdi, the state capital, on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

He disclosed that Ogene Amejo in Okpokwu local government area, where Ochanya was a student, will be renamed after her.

"We shall provide all instructional materials for the school and name it after her," he said.

Ochanya died on October 18 after years of sexual abuse perpetrated by her uncle, Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor, a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi. The 13-year-old died of vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Before her death, she narrated how Victor first raped her when she was eight, a crime that was eventually brought to Andrew's attention who also started sexually abusing her afterwards. She was molested, defiled, drugged and abused for a period of five years.

Ochanya had left her family to start living with the Ogbujas in Ugbokolo town in 2013 because there was no school in her village.

Andrew has been remanded in custody till the charges brought against him are heard in court on November 29.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Related Articles

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Abike Dabiri as CEO, Diaspora Commission
Those who molested Ochanya must be brought to book - Abike Dabiri
Tears flow as Ochanya, 13-year-old rape victim, is buried [VIDEO]
Knights suspend Ochanya’s alleged rapist
Ochanya’s rape case won’t be swept under the carpet, says Ortom
Rita Dominic is heartbroken over alleged rape of 13-yr-old girl to death
Pulse Blogger Who are these sexual perverts?
3 things to know about the Elizabeth Ogbaje Ochanya case
Court remands Ochanya’s alleged rapist
“Hang the rapists,” Nigerians march for justice over girl who died after rape by father, son

Local

The reason why Police seal Anambra House Of Assembly complex
'Nigeria can grow when it is able to get rid of corruption' - Saraki
'Nigeria can grow when it is able to get rid of corruption' - Saraki
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar, a Muslim from Nigeria's north, was nominated last month as the main opposition party's candidate to challenge incumbent Muhammadu Bahari
Pulse Opinion Atiku's economic plan should leave you very afraid
Appeal Court reduces Nyame's prison sentence, fines him N495m
Appeal Court reduces Nyame's 14-year prison sentence, fines him N495m
X
Advertisement