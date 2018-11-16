Ortom renames Ochanya's former primary school after her

news

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has instructed the Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Philip Attachin, to rename a school in the state after Elizabeth Ochanya, a teenage girl that recently died after years of sexual abuse.

The governor made the announcement in Makurdi, the state capital, on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

He disclosed that Ogene Amejo in Okpokwu local government area, where Ochanya was a student, will be renamed after her.

"We shall provide all instructional materials for the school and name it after her," he said.

Ochanya died on October 18 after years of sexual abuse perpetrated by her uncle, Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor, a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi. The 13-year-old died of vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Before her death, she narrated how Victor first raped her when she was eight, a crime that was eventually brought to Andrew's attention who also started sexually abusing her afterwards. She was molested, defiled, drugged and abused for a period of five years.

Ochanya had left her family to start living with the Ogbujas in Ugbokolo town in 2013 because there was no school in her village.