Ortom reacts to withdrawal of Paris club refund from Benue account

Governor Samuel Ortom has reacted to the withdrawal of the Paris Club refund from reportedly from the bank account of the state government.

Ortom had earlier confirmed the receipt of N14.9 billion, being the last tranche of the Paris Club Refunds from the Federal Government.

The Governor’s spokesman, Terver Akase, in a statement told newsmen that 80 per cent of the funds would be committed to payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities.

Ortom calls for calm

Governor Ortom, in his reaction, called on the people of Benue state to remain calm.

He also said that he hopes the government will reverse its decision because of the workers and retirees in the state, Daily Post reports.

“Following the Governor’s directive to the state Ministry of Finance, payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities was set to commence today, only for the people to wake up with the demoralizing news of Federal Government’s recall of the funds from the state’s accounts.

“We hope this latest move is not part of the ongoing witch-hunt of the state. Benue people have already suffered enough impunity and attacks.

“We also hope that the withdrawal order was made in error, because the said funds are not grants from the Federal Government.

“This was a refund of funds the Federal Government has been owing Benue over the years, so they shouldn’t make it look as though they had given the state a loan or a grant,” he added.