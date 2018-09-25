Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ortom reacts to withdrawal of Paris club refund from Benue account

Ortom Gov reacts to withdrawal of Paris club refund from Benue account

Ortom had earlier confirmed the receipt of N14.9 billion, being the last tranche of the Paris Club Refunds from the Federal Government.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ortom reacts to withdrawal of Paris club refund from Benue account play

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom

(Guardian)

Governor Samuel Ortom has reacted to the withdrawal of the Paris Club refund from reportedly from the bank account of the state government.

Ortom had earlier confirmed the receipt of N14.9 billion, being the last tranche of the Paris Club Refunds from the Federal Government.

The Governor’s spokesman, Terver Akase, in a statement told newsmen that 80 per cent of the funds would be committed to payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities.

Ortom calls for calm

Governor Ortom, in his reaction, called on the people of Benue state to remain calm.

He also said that he hopes the government will reverse its decision because of the workers and retirees in the state, Daily Post reports.

“Following the Governor’s directive to the state Ministry of Finance, payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities was set to commence today, only for the people to wake up with the demoralizing news of Federal Government’s recall of the funds from the state’s accounts.

“We hope this latest move is not part of the ongoing witch-hunt of the state. Benue people have already suffered enough impunity and attacks.

ALSO READ: Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom threatens to sue Oshiomhole

“We also hope that the withdrawal order was made in error, because the said funds are not grants from the Federal Government.

“This was a refund of funds the Federal Government has been owing Benue over the years, so they shouldn’t make it look as though they had given the state a loan or a grant,” he added.

The Federal Government had earlier announced that states owning salaries must clear backlog of payments and other related staff arrears before they would be able to access the remaining 2.69 billion dollar Paris Club Refund.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Adewole Minister of Health says some doctors should become farmers...bullet
3 Senator Adeleke Read how dancing senator obtained certificate for...bullet

Related Articles

Ortom Benue Gov. confirms receipt of FG’s N14.9bn Paris Club refunds
Ortom Benue assembly approves N3.5bn loan request by Governor
In Benue State Assembly defies the court by suspending 3 APC council chairmen
Goodluck Jonathan  Oshiomhole is suffering from multiple personality syndrome – Ex-President
Gemade Senator who recently dumped APC for PDP dumps PDP for SDP
In Benue Senatorial aspirant accuses Ortom of sending police to invade her house
Osun Election Benue Governor, Ortom commends PDP, voters

Local

In Borno Police foil another kidnap attempt of APC Chairman’s son
Aisha Buhari DSS speaks on arrest of First Lady’s aide over alleged N2.5bn fraud
Massoel in touch with abductors of 12 foreigners in Nigeria
Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12 foreigners in Nigeria
U.S. woos young Nigerians to study in its 47,000 institutions
EducationUSA U.S. woos young Nigerians to study in its 47,000 institutions
X
Advertisement