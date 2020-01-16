Governor Samuel Ortom, has approved the implementation of the new minimum wage for workers in Benue state.

Special Adviser to the governor on labour, Ode Enyi, said the approval was reached at the meeting on the new minimum wage and adjustment of salaries by the negotiation committee.

He said that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the government agreed on N30,009.99 as the new minimum wage in the state.

The aide noted that the negotiation committee would meet to adjust the salaries of level-seven workers and above.

“Already, level one to six have been settled,” Enyi said.

He stated that the chairman of the committee and the Secretary to the State Government, Tony Ijohor, reiterated Governor Ortom's readiness to tackle the issues affecting workers welfare in the state "with all seriousness".

"When the committee meet on the adjustment of the salary for all levels, the implementation period will be known," Enyi said when asked when the government would begin payment of the new minimum wage to workers in the state.