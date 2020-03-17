Ortom made the offer at Gwer East local Government Area shortly after inspecting new facilities at Government Girls Model Secondary School (GGMSS) on Tuesday in Aliade.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the school runs exchange programme for students across the 19 Northern states.

NAN also reports that Chibok and Dapchi are communities in the North Eastern region where over 300 students were kidnapped at different occasions by Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor said that as a special recognition and support to the female children from Chibok and Dapchi, additional facilities such as hostel accommodation would be provided for the school to admit more students.

He directed that N80 million be released for further furnishing of the school, adding that the commissioner for education will provide sporting facilities.

Ortom also said that he had directed the renovation of all staff quarters in the school.

”I have directed that the bill of quantities for the renovation of the nursery and primary school located within the school be submitted through the commissioner for necessary action,” he said.

The governor encouraged the students to be committed to their studies and never allow anyone to mess them up, adding that a school bus will also be provided.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, said that Ortom has excelled in the education sector.

Ityavyar said that the school, which in 2015 could barely boast of 600 students, now needed additional space to admit more students.

The Principal of the school, Mrs Lucy Tyav, and Head Girl, Ms Doris Nyajo, all expressed appreciation to the governor for making the school one of the best in the state.

They pledged to make judicious use of the facilities provided.