Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ortom: “Herdsmen have concluded plans to kidnap and kill me”

Ortom “Herdsmen have concluded plans to kidnap and kill me”, Gov cries out

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says herdsmen have concluded plans to kidnap and murder him along the expressway.

  • Published:
Ortom: “Herdsmen have concluded plans to kidnap and kill me” play Gov Ortom of Benue State raises the alarm, says herdsmen plan to capture and kill him any time soon (Guardian)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says nomadic herdsmen have concluded plans to ambush his motorcade and kill him.

According to Punch, Ortom disclosed this during an interactive session with the church, traditional institution and other stakeholders.

Organised by the Makurdi Catholic Diocese, the interactive session held at the Pastoral Centre, Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Punch reports.

“The armed herdsmen, according to the intelligence report, would ensure that all my security aides were killed, after which they would kidnap and torture me, before killing me”, Ortom said.

Ortom detailed that according to intelligence reports reaching his desk, the herdsmen have concluded plans to waylay his convoy along the Makurdi/Lafia highway and murder him in cold blood.

Reporting to the police

“Already, I had reported the matter to the police and other security agencies and they are aware of this.

“Therefore, any time my spirit doesn’t allow me to travel by road, I would call flight operators. But, just a few days ago, the federal government issued a circular directing that no flight should land in Makurdi Airport again,” Punch quotes Ortom as saying.

Ortom recently defected from the governing APC to the opposition PDP.

These days, he considers himself an enemy of the federal government especially after his State’s account was frozen by the anti-graft agency following his defection.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the probe of Benue State’s account preceded Ortom’s defection, and added that the account was under the microscope for alleged corrupt withdrawals spanning several months. 

Benue State has been at the center of clashes between farmers and pastoralists.

The farmers-herders clashes have claimed more than 500 lives in Benue and other north central States since the turn of the year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Saraki PDP will win in 2019, the future is bright – Senate Presidentbullet
2 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet
3 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President speaks on defections, silent on Saraki's removal
Miyetti Allah Vs Saraki Benue govt reacts to group’s ultimatum
Miyetti Allah ‘If Saraki doesn’t resign as senate president, we’ll kick him out’
Ortom Gov accuses Benue police commissioner of supporting Fulani herdsmen
Pulse Opinion The PDP presidential primary will be lit and we are here for all of that
Samuel Ortom Benue Governor threatens to sue APC chairman, Oshiomhole
In Benue Herdsmen ambush soldiers, kill 1

Local

Moghalu protests detention of 112 IPOB women in Owerri
Moghalu Presidential aspirant protests detention of 112 IPOB women in Owerri
Here's how to survive 3rd mainland bridge closure if you live in Lagos
Simple Tips Here's how to survive 3rd mainland bridge closure if you live in Lagos
FSARS officer kills young man, mob burns down police station in Osun
In Osun FSARS officer kills young man, mob burns down police station
Moghalu protests detention of 112 IPOB women in Owerri
Pulse Opinion IPOB women arrested over Nnamdi Kanu should be set free immediately