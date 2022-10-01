Ortom cries foul over unexecuted contract for dredging of River Benue

He charged the lawmakers to join forces and make a case for Benue, lamenting that the contractor had not done anything since the contract was awarded.

“The contractor has done nothing, yet he is not brought to book. Our people keep suffering because the river is not dredged.

“Find out the status of the contract; why has it not taken off? If you do that, you will do the state a lot of good,’’ Ortom said.

He stressed that Benue communities would continue to suffer from flooding until the River Benue is dredged.

Gov. Ortom appealed to public-spirited individuals to complement government’s efforts by assisting flood-displaced families.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Emmanuel Shior, said that the agency had profiled the victims and started the supply of relief materials to them.