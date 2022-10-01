RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ortom cries foul over unexecuted contract for dredging of River Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue on Saturday charged National Assembly members of the state’s extraction to revisit a contract awarded by deceased President Umaru Yar’Adua for the dredging of River Benue, but was not executed

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom

Recommended articles

He charged the lawmakers to join forces and make a case for Benue, lamenting that the contractor had not done anything since the contract was awarded.

“The contractor has done nothing, yet he is not brought to book. Our people keep suffering because the river is not dredged.

“Find out the status of the contract; why has it not taken off? If you do that, you will do the state a lot of good,’Ortom said.

He stressed that Benue communities would continue to suffer from flooding until the River Benue is dredged.

Gov. Ortom appealed to public-spirited individuals to complement government’s efforts by assisting flood-displaced families.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Emmanuel Shior, said that the agency had profiled the victims and started the supply of relief materials to them.

Shior said the agency had supplied relief materials to 24 communities displaced by the flood.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

Ortom cries foul over unexecuted contract for dredging of River Benue

Ortom cries foul over unexecuted contract for dredging of River Benue

Air displays, march past, form part of Nigeria at 62 Independence celebration

Air displays, march past, form part of Nigeria at 62 Independence celebration

Flooding: Yahaya Bello urges FG to declare state of national disaster on Kogi

Flooding: Yahaya Bello urges FG to declare state of national disaster on Kogi

Independence Day: 62 years after, has the Nigerian experiment worked? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Independence Day: 62 years after, has the Nigerian experiment worked? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders