Ortom congratulates Buhari at 79, asks him to save Nigeria from collapsing

The governor in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur said he loves the president but wants him to take urgent action to secure the country.

Ortom decried the incessant killings in the country, saying no one has been arrested.

He said the country is collapsing due to the heinous activities of bandits and terrorists, who continue to kidnap and kill Nigerians.

He said, “I join your family, friends, political associates and all Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 79th birthday.

“To some, the president is a father, to others, grandfather while yet to others, he is a great grandfather who should understand that Nigeria at the moment is collapsing due to the activities of terrorists who have continued to destroy the very foundation of the unity of this country.

“Daily, people are slaughtered like animals either on their farms, at home or roasted to death while travelling from one destination to another with video clips showing the faces of the killers. Yet, no one has been arrested.

“The roads have become booby traps where the citizenry are scared to travel on, for the fear that they may be kidnapped for ransom or in some cases killed outrightly. It is an open secret that no one is safe in this country any longer.”

Ortom said the security architecture in the country has collapsed, adding that Nigerians now live in fear.

He advised that “The president should not listen to sycophants who may not be telling him the truth that all is well.

“All is not well with Nigeria right now, Mr President. You must therefore take urgent steps now to pull the nation back from the precipice before it is too late.”