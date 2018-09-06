Pulse.ng logo
Ortom Appoints Benue's first female Head Of Service

Samuel Ortom Governor appoints Benue’s first female Head Of Service

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom has appointed Mrs Veronica Onyeke as the new Head of Service.

Onyeke, according to  the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase,  is the first female head of state in Benue, since the creation of the state in 1967.

She hails from Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

Until her elevation,  Onyeke was a Permanent Secretary in the office of the Deputy Governor.

She takes over from Engineer George Ede who is to proceed on retirement.

Onyeke has become the first female substantive Head of Service since the creation of Benue  in 1976.

