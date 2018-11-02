news

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, who is suspected to be on the list of high profile Nigerians barred by the federal government from traveling outside the country, has left for Germany.

The former governor left the country for Wiesbaden, Germany to receive medical treatment in the European country.

According to his media aide, Kunle Oyewunmi, the former governor left the country on Monday, October 29, 2018, aboard a Lufthansa airplane.

Oyewunmi stated that his principal left for Germany alongside his wife, Ifunanya, to undergo a major surgery for an undisclosed and life-threatening ailment.

In a statement he made available today, Oyewunmi said Kalu was rushed in an ambulance to Helios Klinik, Wiesbaden, Germany on Tuesday and was immediately wheeled into the surgical theatre.

He quoted Kalu's wife, Ifunanya, as saying that the surgery was successful, adding that the ex-governor had regained consciousness.

She was quoted as saying "Although the surgery was successful, my husband will still have to be monitored closely by a medical team for at least four months in order to prevent complications.

"His condition is improving gradually and he will be fine if he is able to keep to his doctor's advice," she added.

Kalu, alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Accounts and Finance at the Abia State Government House, Ude Udeogu, is facing N7.65 billion fraud charges before the Federal High Court in Lagos.