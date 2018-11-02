Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Orji Kalu travels to Germany for medical treatment

Orji Kalu travels to Germany despite report he's on FG's travel ban list

Orji Kalu left for Germany on Monday along with his wife, Ifunanya, for a major surgery for an undisclosed ailment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam. play

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

(VanguardNg)

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, who is suspected to be on the list of high profile Nigerians barred by the federal government from traveling outside the country, has left for Germany.

The former governor left the country for Wiesbaden, Germany to receive medical treatment in the European country.

According to his media aide, Kunle Oyewunmi, the former governor left the country on Monday, October 29, 2018, aboard a Lufthansa airplane.

Oyewunmi stated that his principal left for Germany alongside his wife, Ifunanya, to undergo a major surgery for an undisclosed and life-threatening ailment.

In a statement he made available today, Oyewunmi said Kalu was rushed in an ambulance to Helios Klinik, Wiesbaden, Germany on Tuesday and was immediately wheeled into the surgical theatre.

He quoted Kalu's wife, Ifunanya, as saying that the surgery was successful, adding that the ex-governor had regained consciousness.

She was quoted as saying "Although the surgery was successful, my husband will still have to be monitored closely by a medical team for at least four months in order to prevent complications.

"His condition is improving gradually and he will be fine if he is able to keep to his doctor's advice," she added.

Kalu, alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Accounts and Finance at the Abia State Government House, Ude Udeogu, is facing N7.65 billion fraud charges before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
2 How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeriabullet
3 Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandalbullet

Related Articles

President Buhari's travel ban list, explained
2019 Election Orji Kalu begs IBB to support Buhari’s re-election bid
Orji Kalu Former Governor’s name missing in approved APC register for Abia primaries
Orji Kalu Former Governor’s 11-year N3.2bn fraud trial stalled again
Orji Kalu Ex governor to be conferred with traditional title in Buhari's town Daura
2019 Election Buhari will win 73 % votes in South-East, says Kalu

Local

Minimum Wage: NANS backs organised labour
Nigeria's anti-graft agency queries Zenith Bank CEO over suspicious transactions worth $323 million
1% local content fund: EFCC to go after defaulting companies — Sen. Adeola
NPA to unfold 25-year Master Plan soon
Newly elected CRFFN president promises to overhaul Freight Forwarding sub-sector
Porn addiction.
NGO urges NCC to remove pornography from Internet
X
Advertisement