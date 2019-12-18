Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who represents Abia North in the Red Chamber, is asking for bail after being sentenced to 12 years in prison for a N7.2 billion fraud perpetrated while he was governor of the southeast state from 1999 to 2007.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted Kalu alongside a former Commissioner for Finance in Abia, Jones Udeogo, and Kalu’s company, Slok Nig. Ltd.

They were charged on an amended 39-count of fraud.

On Tuesday, December 17, Kalu’s counsel, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) informed the court of a bail application he filed on behalf of the former governor.

Fagbemi said his client needs to be granted bail because of his deteriorating health and because he needs his traditional medicine doctor or herbalist to tend to his health.

What the EFCC lawyer said

EFCC's counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), opposed the bail application.

“Although bail is generally a right of an accused as guaranteed by the constitution, it is not a right available to a convict because the presumption of innocence has crystallized into guilt and conviction,” Jacobs said.

On Kalu’s health condition, Jacobs said there was no recent medical report to prove his state of health. He argued that the medical report tendered in Kalu’s case was filed more than a year ago.

Ibrahim-Magu is acting Chairman of the EFCC (The Nation)

Jacobs added that the request by Kalu to be released on bail in order to seek traditional medicine was not tenable, as visitors are allowed into the prison facility every other day.

“He says he needs his herbalist to treat him but he has not said that his herbalist came to the prison and was not allowed to see him.

“In one breath, the applicant is saying that he wants to be released on health grounds while in another breath, he is saying that as a senator, he needs to be released on bail so as to carry out his official functions,” Jacobs said.

Denial of critical ailment

In 2018, pictures of Kalu in a German hospital flooded the internet.

At the time, an aide of the former governor, Madukwe Ukaegbu, strongly denied that Kalu was critically ill.

“Nobody should take that report with any atom of seriousness because it is the handiwork of political hackers and hoodlums who have nothing doing and see fake report on Kalu as their source of income and livelihood.

“When they learnt he travelled to Germany on his normal overseas business trip, they now said he was rushed out of the country critically ill. I wouldn’t know if they said half dead.

Former Abia Governor and Senator, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu and House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila before he was pronounced guilty [Twitter/@femigbaja]

“To put the matter straight, I spoke personally with Kalu on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning after he might have finished speaking with his lawyers over his case that is coming up next week.

“He is in Germany, hale and hearty, meeting with his business associates from around the globe,” Ukaegbu said.

On October 31, 2016, the EFCC preferred a 34-count charge bordering on N3.2 billion fraud against Kalu and his alleged accomplices.

On July 16, 2018, the charge was amended and increased to 39 counts; with the sum increased to N7.2 billion.