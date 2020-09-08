Kalu made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kalu was reacting to the recent altercation between members of Federal Government proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with security personnel in Enugu.

“I am an ardent believer of unified Nigeria.

“Nigerians are so entangled with each other that we can’t talk about separation.

“We are a united country and our focus should be on taking advantage of our population to build a stronger economy.

“We have reached to a point where all Nigerians should be canvassing for strong institutions where rule of law and order are observed.

“Where the hardware and software components of a democratic nation are comprehensively promoted.

“If the Federal Government permits me, I will go to United Kingdom and negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu to return to Nigeria.

“I will convince him to drop the agitation for Biafra because our people don’t need it. .

“We need a united Nigeria that will allow different cultures and tongues to live peacefully in any part of the country.

“A country where people can comfortably do their businesses without fear of the unknown,” he said.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and former Military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida. [Twitter/@OUKtweets]

Kalu further reiterated his support and loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that Buhari and the APC have continued to give their best to the country amidst challenges.

He also thanked the president for the infrastructural development he has extended to the South East and urged all Nigerians to continue to support the president’s agenda.

Kalu also clarified on unverified media reports about him as having said that he would turn Nigeria into a 20th century nation.

He said several media houses have continued to spread rumours and misquote his statements.

Kalu, said he had in an online interview mentioned that he would turn Nigeria to a 21st century, if given an opportunity to lead the country.

He, however, decried that some bloggers misquoted him to have said 20th century.

He said despite being a friend of the media, he sees no reason for being intentionally misquoted by some sections of the media.