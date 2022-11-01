RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Orji Kalu emerges 2022 best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has emerged the 2022 Best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects Leadership Excellence Awards.

Orji Uzor Kalu [Vanguard]
Orji Uzor Kalu [Vanguard]

In a nationwide online poll, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Kalu, who is representing Abia North senatorial district at the Upper Chamber, got 283,011 to defeat other senators to emerge the winner of the award.

Read Also

Scores by other senators were Sen. Adetokumbo Abiru – 83,204 votes, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege – 128,330 votes and Sen. Barau Jubrin – 72,276 votes.

The highly-coveted award, endorsed by the African Union and African Film Institute, is organised by IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

Elected in 2019, Kalu has continued to receive accolades as a result of the massive infrastructural and empowerment projects attracted to Abia-North in his first term at the Senate.

The former governor of Abia State and first-term senator was said to have facilitated the construction of over 50 road projects in Abia-North within three years.

Some of the projects facilitated by Kalu include the construction of 2-5km rural roads across the five local governments in Abia-North; renovation of schools, hospitals; provision of learning materials to students; distribution of over 1,000 sewing machines, power generating sets and motorcycles to farmers and artisans, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Atiku, Obi, other politicians condole with Davido

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Atiku, Obi, other politicians condole with Davido

Adebanjo reacts to Tinubu’s visit to Fasoranti, says there's a plan to split Afenifere

Adebanjo reacts to Tinubu’s visit to Fasoranti, says there's a plan to split Afenifere

Orji Kalu emerges 2022 best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects

Orji Kalu emerges 2022 best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects

Osun PDP suspends political activities over Davido son’s death

Osun PDP suspends political activities over Davido son’s death

Strike: PDP urges Lagos transport operators to consider commuters’ plight, embrace dialogue

Strike: PDP urges Lagos transport operators to consider commuters’ plight, embrace dialogue

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

First republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi dies at 93

First republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi dies at 93

Floods, landslides kill 110, affect over 2.4m in Philippines

Floods, landslides kill 110, affect over 2.4m in Philippines

5 ways Abuja residents reacted to the terror alert

5 ways Abuja residents reacted to the terror alert

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)

How removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 will directly affect you [Pulse Explainer]

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike