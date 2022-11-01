Orji Kalu emerges 2022 best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects

Scores by other senators were Sen. Adetokumbo Abiru – 83,204 votes, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege – 128,330 votes and Sen. Barau Jubrin – 72,276 votes.

The highly-coveted award, endorsed by the African Union and African Film Institute, is organised by IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

Elected in 2019, Kalu has continued to receive accolades as a result of the massive infrastructural and empowerment projects attracted to Abia-North in his first term at the Senate.

The former governor of Abia State and first-term senator was said to have facilitated the construction of over 50 road projects in Abia-North within three years.