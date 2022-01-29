RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Orji Kalu condoles with Senator Folarin over wife's death

The late Angela Folarin

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with his colleague, Teslim Folarin, over the death of his wife, Angela Folarin.

Mrs Folarin died on Friday, January 28, 2022, in the United Kingdom.

In a condolence message issued on Friday, Kalu expressed shock over her death.

The lawmaker said the deceased was a woman of virtue who supported her husband in his political and humanitarian endeavours.

The former governor of Abia State also urged Folarin to take solace in the fact that his late wife was committed to the service of mankind.

He said, “I received with pain the news of the passing of the wife of Senator Teslim Folarin, Mrs Angela Folarin.

“She was a virtuous woman who committed her resources to the empowerment of women.

“The deceased played noble roles in the advancement of the cause of the people by complimenting her husband’s humanitarian gestures.

“Her demise is a huge loss to the womenfolk. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Kalu prayed to God to give the Folarin family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

