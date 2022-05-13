RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Orji Kalu condemns killing of Deborah Yakubu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has condemned the gruesome murder of a student of Shehu Shahari College of Education, Sokoto, Ms Deborah Yakubu.

Orji Uzor Kalu has given the Super Eagles a boost ahead of the clash against Ghana
Orji Uzor Kalu has given the Super Eagles a boost ahead of the clash against Ghana

Yakubu was set ablaze by her course mates who accused her of blasphemy to Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

Recommended articles

Kalu, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, described the act as evil, cruel and barbaric.

The former governor of Abia urged the Sokoto State Government, security agencies and authorities of the higher institution to work harmoniously in bringing the perpetrators to book.

Kalu said that the late Yakubu was killed in her prime and emphasised that the ugly incident must be condemned in totality.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, Kalu urged students of the institution to shun violence and social vices.

He added that the culprits of the act must face the wrath of the law.

He said: “I condemn in strong terms the unwarranted killing of Deborah Yakubu, a 200 level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

“The ugly incident is shocking and devastating.

“The culprits must be exposed and brought to book.

“Students should not engage in illegitimate acts and as such, the ugly incident must be thoroughly investigated with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to book.

“I admonish parents and guardians to instil good moral values in their children and wards so as to build a good society”.

Kalu, however, pointed out that Islam and Christianity do not support violence and called on Nigerians to embrace peace and unity.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Orji Kalu condemns killing of Deborah Yakubu

Orji Kalu condemns killing of Deborah Yakubu

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, presidential aspirant for the Social Democratic Party recently submitted the presidential nomination form ahead of party primaries

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, presidential aspirant for the Social Democratic Party recently submitted the presidential nomination form ahead of party primaries

Buhari set to replace departing ministers

Buhari set to replace departing ministers

2023: PDP says Jonathan has not resigned his party membership

2023: PDP says Jonathan has not resigned his party membership

Police recover stolen 4 year-old child after one month of missing in Ebonyi

Police recover stolen 4 year-old child after one month of missing in Ebonyi

ASUU Strike: Students stage protest at UI, disrupt movement

ASUU Strike: Students stage protest at UI, disrupt movement

Lagos State launches Leadership Academy for youths

Lagos State launches Leadership Academy for youths

Gumi tells FG steps to free kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack

Gumi tells FG steps to free kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack

We want to use Agriculture to discourage youths from money rituals —Ondo govt

We want to use Agriculture to discourage youths from money rituals —Ondo govt

Trending

Real reason we’ve not released UTME 2022 results – JAMB Registrar

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

Nigeria, Africa to witness 1st lunar eclipse of 2022 — Don

Nigeria, Africa to witness 1st lunar eclipse of 2022 — Don (NAN)

No respite for students as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks

No respite for undergraduates as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks.

Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board

Senate (DailyNigerian)