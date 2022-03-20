RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Orji Kalu condemns attack on Ohaneze President, Obiozor’s home

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has condemned the attack on the Awo- Omanma country home of President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

Senate, Dr Orji Kalu [Politics Nigeria]
Senate, Dr Orji Kalu [Politics Nigeria]

The home of the statesman was set ablaze by gunmen in the early hours of Saturday.

Recommended articles

Kalu in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, described the act as evil, cruel and wicked.

He called on appropriate authorities to investigate the ugly incident in a bid to bring the perpetrators to book.

The former Governor of Abia stressed that the statesman is a peace loving Nigerian, who has consistently sustained his good character in view of his personal attributes and commitment to nation building.

Kalu faulted the attackers for what he described as uncivilized, adding that violence and social vices are detrimental to the growth and progress of the society.

The Senate Chief Whip called on Ndigbo and Nigerians in general to embrace peace and unity for the sake of nation building.

He said, “the reported attack on the country home of the President General of the apex Igbo body, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor is unnecessary, wicked and crude.

“There should be law and order in a democratic set up and as such the ugly incident must be properly investigated so as to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The President General is highly respected beyond the shores of Nigeria and he doesn’t deserve to be maltreated.

“The perpetrators of the evil act must face the wrath of the law.

“I strongly and categorically condemn the evil act”.

Kalu while urging the President General to be calm, admonished security agencies to live up to expectations by exposing the perpetrators of the incident.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Orji Kalu condemns attack on Ohaneze President, Obiozor’s home

Orji Kalu condemns attack on Ohaneze President, Obiozor’s home

Ali-Modu Sheriff withdraws from APC chairmanship race, explains reasons

Ali-Modu Sheriff withdraws from APC chairmanship race, explains reasons

Oyetola to Osun electorate: Don’t be deceived by 'kindergarten politicians'

Oyetola to Osun electorate: Don’t be deceived by 'kindergarten politicians'

DSS discovers plans to invoke ethno-religious crisis in Nigeria

DSS discovers plans to invoke ethno-religious crisis in Nigeria

Flood displaces 7 communities in Niger

Flood displaces 7 communities in Niger

Shun prosperity preaching in churches - Catholic bishop warns priests

Shun prosperity preaching in churches - Catholic bishop warns priests

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi on 58th birthday

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi on 58th birthday

Russo-Ukraine crisis will affect Nigerian economy – Ex NIDOA official

Russo-Ukraine crisis will affect Nigerian economy – Ex NIDOA official

Bode George: I will relocate to Ghana if Tinubu becomes president

Bode George: I will relocate to Ghana if Tinubu becomes president

Trending

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Bianca Ojukwu

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who? [Vanguard]

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem. [Twitter:NDLEA]

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Power grid