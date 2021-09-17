RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Orji Kalu calls for united, peaceful Nigeria

The former Abia governor tasks Nigerians to remain united.

Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has called for a more united and peaceful Nigeria to ensure a prosperous nation.

Kalu made the call when Chief Frank Umeh, a business mogul hosted him to a dinner on Thursday in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to always be patriotic, imbibe forgiveness, sacrifice, piety, and brotherhood in their daily endeavours.

"I have known Frank Umeh for 40 years and today he has called us to give to us.

"This is wonderful because in giving, we receive and the hand that gives is always on top.

"It is not only when we make money that we thank God.

"We must always thank God and give Him the glory," he said.

The former Abia governor tasked Nigerians of southeast extraction to remain united wherever they resided in the country.

While appreciating their ingenuity, Kalu pledged to continue to advance the cause of Nigerians of southeast extraction and of Nigerians in general.

"Igbos are my people and wherever they are I stand; I have never left my people.

"We are specially created by God to be strong.

"We are coming very strong and when people think they will pull us down we are stronger," the Senate chief whip said.

Kalu, who expressed the desire to return to the Senate in 2023, said he nursed no ambition to contest for presidency.

"I want to return to the Senate, but if they dash me that (President) I will take it," he said.

Responding, Umeh commended the guests and described the event as a show of overwhelming love.

"The friendship has been amazing and it is a bond that will be sustained," he said.

Others who graced the dinner were Obi Cubana, Rep. Obinna Chidoka, Senator Osita Izunaso, and Senator Dayo Adeyeye.

