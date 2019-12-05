A Federal High Court in Lagos has on Thursday, December 5, 2019, sentenced former governor of Abia, Orji Kalu, to 12 years imprisonment.

After the court judgement, Kalu, according to Punch, was seen asking prison warders, "Where are you taking us to?"

Kalu, who is currently the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, also begged the prison warders not to handcuff him in public after he was sentenced.

"Where are you taking us to now? Please don’t handcuff me. I will follow you," the former Abia governor was quoted.

Kalu, who was charged with N7.1 billion fraud, was found guilty of the entire 39 counts filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Also, the former governor's aide, Jones Ude, who was the Director Of Finance in the Abia State House, was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court also ordered the winding up of Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, charged as a defendant in the case.