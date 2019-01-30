The Coordinator, Mr Wole Badmus, spoke in Abuja during a peaceful protest in support of the programmes and policies of the present administration.

The organisation welcomed the decision of Mr President to suspend the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justices Walter Onnoghen over allegation of non-declaration of assets.

Buhari had on Jan. 25 suspended Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) and swore in Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, the most senior Supreme Court Justice, as the acting CJN.

Badmus on behalf of the organisations pledged support for the re-election bid of President Buhari come Feb. 16.

We want to register our sincere appreciation and support for the programmes and policies of President Muhammadu Buhari, most especially the decision to sanitize the judiciary.

We will mobilise enough support come Feb. 16 to ensure that the President is returned for a second term in office.

A corrupt judge is worse than a disease; a corrupt judge will kill a healthy nation, and we appreciate Mr President for being bold enough to come out with this action.

According to him, FONGON is made up of no fewer than 200 civil society groups.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters carrying placards with different inscriptions marched through the Eagle Square, on Shehu Shagari way, Abuja.

Some of the inscriptions read: War against corruption; no untouchable, Thank you Mr President for saving our judiciary, among others.