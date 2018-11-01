Organisation appeals to NLC to resolve with FG on minimum wage

news

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliates to bend their position and reach amicable solution with the Federal Government on the minimum wage negotiations.

The group made the call in a statement issued by Mr Niyi Akinsiju, its Chairman and Cassidy Madueke, Secretary on Thursday in Abuja.

The group also asked the NLC to consider the interest of the Nigerian people who would ultimately suffer, if it goes on with its proposed strike.

It added that labour should see reason with Federal Government`s position and return to the negotiation table, stressing that President Buhari Muhammadu administration was committed to the welfare of Nigerians.

BMO maintained that the administration would do all needed to ensure improved living condition for Nigerians.

The two officers said that government’s position on the minimum wage issue was from an understanding of its revenue and expenditure.

The group added that the position was not because government was selfish, but because it would not propose a sum that it could not pay.

“It is remarkable that the offer of the Federal Government, compared to that of the organised private sector and the State Governments, is the highest.

“Notwithstanding, while we acknowledge that more can be done for the welfare of the Nigerian workers, we must start from somewhere.

“The proposition of the Federal Government to pay N24, 500 is a significant increase in the previous minimum wage. It is a good start going forward, “ they said.

BMO noted that the N24, 500 minimum wage proposed by government was a good start on the conversation, and could be built upon in the coming years,urging that it should be accepted for now.

BMO further noted that a strike by labour could have far-reaching negative effect that would not only affect the Nigerian government, but more painfully, hit hard on the everyday Nigerian.

The group, however, noted that government was negotiating and willing to sit on the table with the labour to improve the working conditions of the Nigerian workers.