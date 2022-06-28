Organ Transplant: NDPB to investigate citizens’ data privacy breach

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the organ transplant case was against a former Deputy Senate President and his wife, Sen. Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu.

They were arrested and detained in the United Kingdom for allegedly trafficking Nwamini for harvesting organ for their ailing child, Sonia, who was allegedly suffering from kidney failure.

“The Bureau notes with concern that certain sensitive personal data purportedly belonging to the two Nigerian citizens, complainant and patient in this case are being processed by data controllers.

“The information is being processed particularly by media organisations without regard to the implications under the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019.

“NDPR prohibits the processing of personal data without the informed consent or other lawful bases known to law.

“Accordingly, all data controllers and all persons are hereby warned of the consequences of using anyone’s data in violation of NDPR,” Olatunji said.

The CEO further recognised the vital role of media organisations in educating the general public.

He however, added that it was obligatory to respect the boundaries of citizens’ privacy.