Organ harvesting: Peter Obi prays for the Ekweremadu family

Obi via his Twitter page prayed for the family and sought God’s hand for justice in the case.

His tweet read: “My family and I are with the Ekweremadus over their travail.

“We join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done.”

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice were arrested at Heathrow airport, London and arraigned in court for allegedly plotting to harvest the kidney of a Nigerian minor.

But, the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges at the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrate Lois Sheard remanded both defendants in custody ahead of their hearing on July 7th.