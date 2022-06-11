Ordinary President suspends crowdfunding as ASUU rejects N50m donation

Recall that ASUU had embarked on warning strike from February 14, 2022, to press home the various demands of its members.

Tagged the first warning strike, the industrial action had lasted for four weeks after which the union embarked on a second strike which commenced on March 15, 2022, and also lasted four weeks.

As several talks between both parties ended in deadlock, ASUU announced a third strike which kicked of on May 9, and is expected to last for 12 weeks.

Isah had explained that that the crowdfunding is not meant to put down the government, but to support the government's efforts at resolving the issue.

Meanwhile, drama ensued on the morning of Saturday, June 11, 2022, when he invited ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, and his team, to brief Nigerians on the perennial problems and restate why the union is still on strike, NAN reported.

In a bid to convince the union to embrace the intervention, Isah displayed the N50m cash donation by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom.

The ASUU president, apparently displeased with the move, immediately frowned at the development and stated that the union shouldn't be associated with such.

At that point, Isah threatened to terminate the intervention saying, ”I am an individual and as a leader is trying to ensure that the crisis is resolved and the union is saying no to the whole process, it is so disappointing.

”I don’t know what will be the next action. I have suspended the crowd funding. After thinking it over, and if there is need for me to revisit it, I will but if not, I will refund everybody’s money and I will withdraw the N10 million I have contributed.

“Udom Emmanuel that has just lost the presidential ticket brought N50 million cash and others were willing to come because I said I was not willing to shift the date I gave. I gave two weeks for us to raise this money and we have the money.

”If only 36 people would bring N50 million, we will have the money. If 20 million Nigerians will contribute N1,000 each, we will have N20 billion. 20 million Nigerians is equivalent to less than 10 per cent of Nigeria population.

”If we cannot solve our own problems, then something is fundamentally wrong with us as a people,” he said.

The lecturers and FG have been at loggerheads over demands which include funding of the Revitalisation of Public Universities, Earned Academic Allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.