Ordinary President Ahmad apologises for slapping lady, promises professional conduct

A statement signed by the Acting Director-General of NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said the management of the commission met with Ahmad Isah on May 25, at the commission’s headquarters.

He explained that the meeting was in respect of the summons by the commission for Ahmad to meet with the management to clear the air on sundry issues regarding his professional conduct.

Idachaba said that Ahmad tendered his apology and assured the commission that he would henceforth do better, if given the opportunity.

The acting director-general assured that the NBC would take necessary steps to instill professionalism in the broadcast industry with a view to moving it forward.

He stated that the NBC is committed to ensuring a sustainable broadcasting industry and as such, the commission is emphatic about quality broadcasting.

Idachaba further pointed out the infractions recorded on the Human Rights Radio and requested Ordinary Ahmad Isah to urgently address them.

A retired Deputy Director, Monitoring, NBC, Mr. Usman Okinobayi, who is also the consultant to Human Rights Radio, commended the NBC for its efforts in upholding professionalism in the broadcast industry.

He stated that lessons have been learnt and the NBC would henceforth see changes in the programme and its presentation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NBC had invited Ordinary Ahmad over alleged assault to enable the commission know the circumstances surrounding the situation that led to the assault.

NAN recalls that Ordinary Ahmad was captured in a new BBC Africa Eye documentary slapping a woman who torched a young girl’s hair over witchcraft allegation.

She reportedly tied the girl’s hands and legs, poured kerosene on her head and ignited fire.

Fortunately, the child is alive, but her head suffered severe damage.

The complaint was brought to the Brekete Family after about three months for intervention; and Ordinary Ahmad sponsored the treatment of the girl.

But he later lost his temper by slapping the accused who burnt the girl, because she did not show remorse over her action during a live broadcast.

However, Ahmad tendered an unreserved apology to all concerned over what he described as “reflex action”, after the incident.