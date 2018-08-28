Order stopping Multichoice price increase still stands - Court

news

A federal high court in Abuja says its order stopping MultiChoice Communications from implementing its planned increase in subscription price still stands.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba said this on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, following a complaint that the Multichoice refused to obey the court order, The Cable reports.

Justice Dimgba said “My order is in force. I believe it is in force until it is set aside. My order has to be obeyed. That is my position.”

The court, had on August 20, 2018, asked the company to halt the planned price increase.

The parent company of DSTV and GoTV was dragged to court by Consumer Protection Council (CPC).

The Pay TV operator had earlier announced that it will implement new subscription prices stating from August 1, 2018.

Subscription fees

According to the messages sent by the company to subscribers on July 9, subscribers on GOTV Max package are to pay 3,200 naira instead of the previous N3,800, while GOTV Plus, GOTV Value and GOTV Lite subscribers will pay 1,900 naira, 1,250 naira and 400 naira, respectively.

However, price for the DSTV Premium package was increased from N14,700 to N15,800; Compact Plus from N9,900 to N10,650; Compact from N6,300 to N6,800; Family from N3,800 to N4,000, and Access from N1,900 to N2,000.

Multichoice, in its reaction, described the court ruling as an affront to free market economy.

It also revealed that it has filed a notice of Appeal and an application for stay of execution pending the hearing of the appeal.