Opposition cannot distract us – Buhari

Opposition cannot distract us – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the combined efforts of defectors and their backers in the opposition will not distract his administration from the good work it is doing for the benefit and development of Nigeria.

Buhari said this when he received five state governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who paid him Sallah homage at his country home, Daura, Katsina State.

According to him, the ruling APC government has the full understanding of Nigeria’s challenges and is encouraged by the support of Nigerians in addressing them.

‘‘We are always encouraged when all our constituents are happy with the work we are doing and our genuine efforts to make sure that what we campaigned for in 2015 is still very much in our minds and we have not lost focus.

‘‘In terms of security, economy and the fight against corruption, we have maintained focus.

“Even the opposition, with all their resources, cannot fault our identification of Nigeria’s priorities and the efforts being made to better them.

‘‘We will continue to do what we ought to do in the leadership position God has placed us and we thank the constituents for the support.’’

On the defections within the major political parties, the president reiterated his earlier message to them, saying ‘‘for those who have decided to change camp for whatever reason, we wish them good luck.’’

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo, commended the president for his efforts in the keeping the nation together through visionary leadership.

He noted that Buhari had remained focused and unshaken by situations and circumstances, adding:‘‘it shows that your administration is approved by God.

‘‘We are here to encourage you to keep doing what you are doing as Nigerians are very very pleased with you.

‘‘We also want to inform you that we had wonderful and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration across the country because of security of lives and property you have guaranteed in our nation.’’

Okorocha was accompanied by the Governors of Katsina, Kebbi, Kano and Niger states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some members of the national and state assembliesas well as commissioners were among the delegation.

