Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Opportunities abound in APC – Lalong tells aspirants

Opportunities abound in APC – Lalong tells aspirants

Lalong made the appeal on Saturday in Jos in an interaction with all candidates and aspirants who vied for various positions in the recently concluded primary election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Opportunities abound in APC – Lalong tells aspirants play

Simon Lalong

(Guardian Nigeria)

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has said that opportunities abound in All Progressives Congress (APC) and appealed to aspirants who contested and lost the primaries to remain with the party.

Lalong made the appeal on Saturday in Jos in an interaction with all candidates and aspirants who vied for various positions in the recently concluded primary election.

The governor said there was no victor and no vanquished in the primaries.

He congratulated those who won the primaries and commended those that lost for contributing significantly to the growth of the party.

ALSO READ: Buhari reiterates commitment to ending Boko Haram insurgency

Whether you win or lose, there are great opportunities in APC if we win the general elections.

“Let us work together for the success of the party by teaming up with candidates to ensure that our party wins.

“It is important for us to work for the party because if party wins, we have won but if the party loses, we have lost,” he said.

Lalong advised the winners of the primaries to carry along those who could not make it.

The governor urged them to visit those who lost to work together for the success of the party.

He said that the APC would win all the elections.

“I said this because we are going to work very hard when campaigns start on Nov. 18, 2018,” he said.

ALSO READ: Governor Lalong meets security chiefs over Jos killings

Chief Letep Dabang, Plateau APC chieftain, commended all the contestants for exhibiting high level of discipline.

Dabang assured the candidates that the party would solidly support and work for the success of all candidates.

He, however, said that rumours were rife that some aspirants defected and urged such people to clearly notify the party.

“At the level we are, we need to know those who are with us and those that are against us, ” he added.

The News Agency (NAN) reports that present at meeting included senatorial candidates and aspirants, House of Representatives candidates and others for Plateau House of Assembly seats.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet
2 Nigeria, too big and diverse to blindly sign agreements without...bullet
3 Army says missing Major-General Alkali was killed by protesting...bullet

Related Articles

In Plateau Poor turnout of voters, confusion mar Local Government elections
Simon Lalong Plateau Gov. lauds peaceful conduct of LG Poll
Buhari reiterates commitment to ending Boko Haram insurgency
Dalung Minister condemns Plateau crisis, reiterates call for state of emergency
Shugaba Buhari ya hada ma yan Kannywood liyafa a fadar sa
Pulse Blogger Living in fear
APC Party clears Tonye Cole, Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, 21 others for 2019 governorship elections
Zaben fidda gwani Sunayen yan takarar gwamna 24 da APC ta tantance

Local

Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia
2019 Hajj: NAHCON directs state pilgrims’ boards to commence online registration
Military parades 3 suspects involved in Plateau killings
Kaduna Crisis: Govt. relaxes curfew
Speaker Yakubu Dogara
2019 elections: Shun thuggery, Dogara tells youth
Adesina 'attacks' those calling on Buhari to submit his WAEC result
Femi Adesina 'attacks' those calling on Buhari to present his WAEC result
X
Advertisement