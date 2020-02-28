The announcement was made at the winners event which was held at the OPPO Nigeria headquarters on the 19th of February, 2020.

OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest was adjudged by renowned photographer, Anny Robert and a team of elite judges. Over 1,000 entries were reviewed and twenty finalists were selected to proceed to the second phase of the contest. The shortlisted finalists were given the opportunity to showcase their creativity using the six photography modes available in the OPPO Reno2 device which includes Wide Angle (Architecture and Landscape), Zoom (Love for nature), Ultra Night Mode (Night living), Microspur (Food art), Blurring (Humans of the city) and Videography (Precious moments).

A cross-section of the OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest winners.

Bisola Idowu emerged winner after accruing the highest number of votes on the brands social media pages while Ayodimeji Olugbewesa and Obidinma Nnebe placed second and third respectively. The three winners were rewarded with the sum of N1,000,000, N500,000 and N200,000 along with brand new OPPO Reno2 smartphones valued at N179,000 each. They were selected based on the use of shooting modes of the OPPO Reno2, alignment with the concepts, quality of work and overall ingenuity, as all entries were shot with the OPPO Reno 2.

L:R: Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Nengi Akinola; OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest winner, Bisola Idowu; Celebrity Photographer, Anny Robert and PR Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Joseph Adeola at the OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest prize presentation held in Lagos.

Amidst the excitement, one of the lucky winners Bisola Idowu, had this to say;

“I’m still in shock, even as I hold the cheque in my hands. This feeling is surreal. Thank you OPPO Nigeria.”

Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Nengi Akinola, during the presentation of cheques remarked;

“We created this contest to promote, celebrate and encourage young photographers around the country. OPPO Mobile is committed to continuously encouraging young talent and helping them reach their full potential. These presentations are our way of not only rewarding these winners but also celebrating the new generation of photographers in Nigeria.”

L:R: Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Nengi Akinola; First runner up, OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest, Ayodimeji Olugbewesa; Celebrity Photographer, Anny Robert and PR Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Joseph Adeola at the OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest prize presentation held in Lagos.

OPPO is an innovative smartphone brand and with engagements like this, it is clear that the brand has a well thought out long term plan to encourage and support innovation in photography across Nigeria.

