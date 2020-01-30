Adebayo Adegoke Samson, Adesina Zaid, Adewale Alli Tijani, Ayanfeoluwa Olarinde, Ayodimeji Olugbewesa, Bisola Idowu, Bolarinwa Yusuf Olasunkanmi, Ebenezer Aransiola, Esosa Osaze, Fowosire Damilola, Iyesogie Ogieriakhi, Joel Adu Oluwaseun, Jude Anyanwu, Majid Ogunkoya, Michael Bankole, Obidinma Odinakachukwu, Rotimi Jerrie, Tunmise Otegbayo, Yitschaq Abia, and Mohini Ufeli were selected based on their ability to showcase their creativity, telling a powerful story through photography.

Speaking on the announcement of the top twenty finalists, the PR Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Joseph Adeola said: “We are delighted to announce the selection of the top twenty photographers who participated in the contest and delivered impressive entries. These entries are proof that OPPO Mobile Nigeria is setting the pace in smartphone photography in Nigeria.

Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Nengi Akinola OPPO Redefinition Contest Finalist, Iyesogie Ogieriakhi and PR Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Joseph Adeola

OPPO Mobile will continue to support, empower and inspire the new generation of photography lovers within Nigeria and the world at large,” he added.

Each finalist will receive an OPPO Reno2 device to capture and redefine everyday moments using the six photography modes available in the OPPO Reno2 device which are Wide Angle, Zoom, Ultra Night Mode, Microspur, Videography and Blurring. Ten finalists will then be selected by elite judges for an online voting process to select the final winners.

Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Nengi Akinola and PR Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Joseph Adeola

The top three winners will be rewarded with the sum of N1 million, N500,000 and N200,000 along with brand new OPPO Reno2 smartphones worth N179,000 respectively amongst others.

The OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest is part of the initiatives lined up by the brand to empower young photographers to take their craft to the next level.

OPPO Redefinition Contest Finalists

About OPPO

OPPO is an innovative smartphone brand ranked No 3 in the world according to IHS Markit. As at today, OPPO provides cutting edge smartphones to over 200 million people all over the world.

OPPO operates in more than 40 countries of the world, with 6 research centers worldwide and an international design center in London. OPPO has more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating new experiences and greater value for customers around the world.

OPPO is popular for its stylish smartphone designs, quality photography experience and the status symbol it provides to its users.

