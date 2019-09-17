President Muhammadu Buhari has always been battered for a perceived outdated, rigid and conservative economic mindset.

And for good reason as well. He often comes across as preferring insularity in an era of free trade, protectionism when a free market would suffice, pegging the Naira when a float appears more workable, embracing subsidy in an age of deregulation and liberalization; and abhorring a free market philosophy. He has often been cast in the mould of a man set in his own anachronistic economic ways.

Buhari was perhaps born an economic monochrome—placing faith in the ‘command and control’-type economics that saw folks ration milk, bread and eggs in the ‘80’s--with Buhari and his Number 2, Idiagbon, whipping everyone into line as they hobbled along.

President Muhammadu Buhari thinks it's about time he gets a flailing economy off the ground [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

However, a ray of polychromatic light has been issued from somewhere within the Buhari spectrum this week. The president’s unveiling of his economic advisory council should elicit some cheer from among economic liberals. The bulk of members of this team are free market capitalists and economists. President Buhari has handpicked some of the brightest minds in the land to point him out of the nation's economic gloom.

Prof Adedoyin Rasaq Salami who heads the team is a lecturer at the Lagos Business School and a former member of the central bank’s monetary policy committee.

Salami who has also lectured at the University of Lagos, has consulted for a host of international and development organisations including Coca-Cola Nigeria and Equatorial Africa (CCNEAL), Department for International Development (DFID), the World Bank, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The vice chairman of the advisory council, Mohammed Sagagi, is an economist and development consultant with a strong academic background and extensive private sector experience in Nigeria. He is also a researcher who has conducted diagnostic studies, designs interventions and who is at home while formulating practical development strategies.

Prof Ode Ojowu was Chief Economic Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2004 to 2005. Odowu has worked for the International Monetary Bank, the World Bank, and the United Nations Development Programme.

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, oversaw some economic reforms of the Obasanjo era (Punch)

Prof Chukwuma Soludo will be bringing his wealth of experience and expertise garnered from overseeing affairs at Nigeria’s central bank from 2004 to 2009--while formulating some of the apex bank’s most audacious and free market policies to this day; consulting for the World Bank and honing his trade at some of the world’s most prestigious institutions like the University of Cambridge, University of Warwick and University of Oxford--to the table.

Only few economists in the country today possess the analytical mind, guile and craft of Bismarck J. Rewane. The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited in Lagos, has some three decades as an economist, banker and financial analyst under his belt. Rewane is a Chartered member of the Institute of Bankers of England and Wales and a Fellow of The Nigerian Institute of Bankers.

Buhari’s advisory economic council is therefore a star cast of development, public and private sector economists and macroeconomic experts. Among them, they oversaw some of the reforms and free market policies of the Obasanjo and Yar 'adua era. They bring with them years of experience, expertise and knowledge garnered from across the world and they arrive with the kind of Ivy League nous you badly need in a developing economy.

Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives Company Limited,makes Buhari's economic advisory team (Guardian) Rockcity FM

President Buhari should also be given credit for recruiting Soludo, a member of the opposition PDP, into his economic ‘war-time’ cabinet and for handpicking a host of persons who wasted no time picking apart his analogue economic ideas all these years, into his team.

“This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the president. The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the president on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies. The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the president. The chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,” the presidency announced through Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on the night of Monday, September 16, 2019.

It remains to be seen if President Buhari would heed the counsel of his A-list advisory council or if this is only a smokescreen move to get us all off his back. However, should the array of solutions proffered by this team be allowed to find their way around Aso Rock operations and into federal executive council meetings and the economy, Nigeria may well bid an era of economic stagnation and agony some goodbye—at least for a while.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo receive the APC National Working Committee in Aso Rock [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

In any case, you’ve got to say this is Buhari’s most cerebral and balanced assemblage yet--a nod to intellectualism, pragmatism and globalization. And for a president who has received plenty of flak for his conservative ideas in the past, that's saying something.