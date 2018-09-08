Opeyemi Bamidele says he escaped death miraculously

news

Opeyemi Bamidele has ascribed his near death experience after he was shot in the stomach at a political rally to miracle.

The former member of the House of Representatives told Tribune Newspaper that it was a miracle that he survive gunshot wound in the stomach and thigh during one of the political rallies of All Progressive Congress candidate and winner-elect, Kayode Fayemi.

“It wasn’t money that saved me, but I received the grace of God. Many of the doctors who treated me in London, who were not godly became born again because of me, while those who believed in God became more dedicated,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “I was shot in the stomach and thigh. In spite of these, I escaped, I didn’t die. This was because of the prayers of my people here in Ekiti and all over Nigeria.

“It was a miracle that I survived. It was God that did it. I thought I would spend more than a year in the London hospital, but I only spent less than 50 days after which I got miraculous healing.

“I want to thank the good people of Ekiti state across party lines and religious divides. It was their prayers and love that saved me from untimely death.”

ALSO READ: Opeyemi Bamidele shot, flown abroad for further treatment

How Opeyemi Bamidele was shot

On Friday, June 1, 2018, a policeman shot Bamidele and two other APC members at a rally organised to kick-off Kayode Fayemi’s governorship campaign.

Fayemi is the guber candidate of the APC in the upcoming July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti state.

The Ekiti state APC Chairman, Mr Jide Awe, however claimed that the attack was aimed at Fayemi.

Bamidele’s media aide, Ahmed Salami, who confirmed the report, said he was flown abroad for post-surgery management.

According to sources close to the lawmaker, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu insisted that he be flown abroad for better care.

This is following the extraction of two bullets from his abdomen and leg by doctors at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.