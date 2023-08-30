Operatives deployed to NURTW secretariat to forestall violence - FCT Police

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The deployment of police personnel to the NURTW secretariat is not an act of interference in the internal affairs of the union.

“It is a proactive step to forestall any potential violence or illegal actions that could arise from disputes within the union,” she said.

Adeh said the clarification followed concern raised by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Joe Ajaero over the deployment of police personnel to the union secretariat. Ajero had alleged that the deployment was an alleged attempt to dethrone a legally elected leadership of the union.

Adeh said the role of the police in a crisis situation was to ensure that disputes were resolved peacefully and in accordance with the law.

“If there are concerns about the legality of any actions taken, the appropriate legal channels should be pursued.

“The police will not fold its hands and allow the leadership feud between the two groups to degenerate into a break down of law and order.

“It is the police’s constitutional responsibility to maintain law and order,” she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police stormed the NURTW headquarters in Abuja on Friday evening.