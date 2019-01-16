Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has said that the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python Dance III exercise in the state has become a blessing for the residents.

Umahi stated this on Tuesday while distributing 70 Hilux-operational vehicles to various security agencies in the state.

He said that the exercise which was heavily misconstrued by some people, has recorded no incidences of infractions, quarrel or torture, among others.

”I believe that with the pedigree of the General Officer Commanding the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, his commandant and officers, we would continue to shame our enemies.

”We are brothers and sisters across the Niger and no level of enmity wished by the enemies will help the country.

”Let us embrace love to engender oneness as this is the only way Nigeria would continue to remain as a nation,” he said.

The governor berated groups in the South East zone which declared that they would participate in the general elections to vote against him.

”I ask of the need to conduct governorship elections in the state considering what God has done but I will not fold my hands and watch uninformed Ebonyi people continue being killed.

”When the military was confronted at Umuahia, 90 per cent of those that died were Ebonyians and one person was busy talking about his dog that died.

”Ebonyi people would never experience a second colonisation and no other group exists in the state but our people who are determined to re-write their history.

”We would continue to collaborate with the Federal Government and security agencies to rid our state of criminals to sustain its rating as the safest state in the zone,” he said.

He said that the vehicles were distributed to appreciate and complement the efforts of security agencies in the state and particularly praised the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

”The NSCDC has formed the backbone of intelligence gathering and collaborates effectively with the police by demobilising and handing over criminals.

”The police would be allotted 30 vehicles, the army 4 Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone 6, 2 vehicles, GOC 82 Division, 2, State Security Service 3, NSCDC 4 and the Neigbourhood Security Watch, 15.

”The Nigerian Immigration Service would receive one vehicle, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) 1, Governor’s Convoy – 1, Nigerian Legion 1, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), 2 and Nigerian Prisons Service 1,” he said.

Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Muhammad Mustapha, thanked the governor on behalf of other security agencies and pledged that the vehicles would be judiciously utilised.

”Ebonyi remains the safest state in the South-East zone and we would ensure that the rate of criminality in the state is reduced to zero per cent.

”We have been adequately motivated to perform optimally and we assure the people of the protection of their lives and properties,” he said.

Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Commissioner for Internal Security and Boarder Peace, pledged that the neighbourhood security watch would continue assisting security agencies to rid the state of criminals.