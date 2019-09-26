The Nigerian Army has announced that Operation Positive Identification will be extended nationwide to combat insecurity.

The Army's Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) had previously commenced the operation in the northeast on Sunday, September 22, 2019, to intensify its efforts against Boko Haram fighters that have terrorised the region for the past 10 years.

OPLD's Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Ado Isa, said on Sunday the operation became necessary following credible information that some of the terrorists were hibernating in some towns and villages of Borno and Yobe states in particular and the northeast in general.

However, in a statement signed by the Army's Acting Director of Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, on Wednesday, September 25, he said the operation will now extend across the entire nation.

The operation, according to him, will help to checkmate bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers, as well as other criminals across the various regions of Nigeria.

Nigerians are advised to always carry valid means of identification as troops are instructed to strictly check valid means of identification such as national identification card, voters registration card, drivers' license and international passports, or other valid official identification.

Anyone not positively identified will attract further scrutiny and comprehensive investigation, according to Isa's Sunday statement.

Nigerian soldier checks Nigerians for identification in the northeast region as part of Operation Positive Identification [Nigerian Army]

The Army announced just a day after the commencement of the operation that it led to the arrest of five key Boko Haram fighters and logistics suppliers.

Other Army operations to commence across Nigeria

Col. Musa also announced that the Army is set to commence simultaneous routine training exercises in the various geo-political zones of Nigeria.

"The exercises are Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA II in the North Central and parts of North Western States of Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Taraba as well as Kaduna and Niger States in 1 and 3 Divisions Area of Responsibilities (AOR) including Headquarters Command Army Records, Guards Brigade and 707 Special Forces Brigade; Exercise EGWU EKE IV which will be carried out in the South Eastern part of Nigeria comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States in 82 Division AOR; while Exercise CROCODILE SMILE IV will as usual take place in the South South and parts of South Western States of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions' AOR," he said.

The Nigerian Army Women Corps will also stage a robust show of force/confidence building patrols in some selected locations in Nigeria.

Col. Musa urged Nigerians not to panic at the sight of an increased presence of military personnel and other security agencies.

"The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure the nation of her commitment and determination to secure the country, protect lives and properties of all Nigerians (which in addition to training of her personnel) is one of the basis for the exercises," he said.

The exercises will start simultaneously on October 7, and end on December 24, 2019, according to the statement.