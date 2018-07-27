news

The Nigerian Army has appointed Major-General Ahmed Dikko as the new Theatre Commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, as it intensifies efforts to combat the insurgency of terrorist group Boko Haram in the North East.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, made the announcement on Friday, July 27, 2018, as Maj-Gen Dikko takes over from Maj-Gen Nicholas Rogers who was appointed to head the anti-Boko Haram mission in December 2017.

Maj-Gen Nicholas took over from Maj-Gen Attahiru Ibrahim (May 2017 - December 2017) who took over from Maj- Gen Lucky Irabor (March 2016 - May 2017)

In Friday's announcement, there was a major redeployment of senior officers in Command, Staff and other appointments.

The posting affected Principal Staff Officers both at the Defence and Army Headquarters as well as General Officers Commanding (GOCs).

The posting, which also re-organised Operation LAFIYA DOLE, was aimed at injecting new hands to further actualise the vision of the Chief of Army Staff COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, according to the press statement.

Others affected in the redeployment include Brig-Gen AO Abdullahi as Acting Commander Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Brig Gen UU Bassey as Acting Commander Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Others are, Maj Gen CO Ude posted as Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Maj Gen J Sarham as General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Maj Gen EB Kabuk General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj Gen MS Yusuf General Officer Commanding 81 Division and Maj Gen BA Akinroluyo as General Officer Commanding 3 Division.

Among the Principal Staff Officers affected are Maj Gen LEO Irabor posted as Chief of Defence Training and Operations in the Defence Headquarters while Maj Gen LO Adeosun takes over as Chief of Training and Operations at the Army Headquarters.

Others are Maj Gen HO Otiki, as Commander Infantry Corps and Maj Gen CU Agulanna as Chief of Accounts and Budget Nigerian Army. Maj Gen JE Jakko is posted to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Finance and Budget, Maj Gen AB Abubakar, Maj Gen A Mohammed and Maj Gen LKJ Ogunewe, among others will be proceeding to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre on Course.

All postings and appointments take effect from 1 August 2018.