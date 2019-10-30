Opera Limited (Nasdaq: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and leader in AI-driven digital content, has announced the launch of OLeads—a new online lead generation platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). OLeads offers a unique tools to maximise SMEs’ visibility and online presence, increasing awareness about their business, and helping ramp up sales.

Today, SMEs are the backbone of the Nigerian economy. According to the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), there are more than 40 million SMEs in Nigeria. However, one of their major challenges is to leverage rapid digital transformation as a means to scale their business since SME operations today are mainly offline. Half of the Nigerian population is already connected to the internet, however, with further adoption expected. With the release of OLeads in Nigeria, Opera is taking the next leap forward in its strategy to transform Nigeria’s digital advertising ecosystem by removing barriers for these local businesses to come online and connect with the fast growing internet population in the country.

“Nigeria is undergoing a rapid digitalization with already more than 110 million people onboarded to the internet, and its estimated to grow to 188 million within the next four years,” said Per Wetterdal, VP of Global Business Development at Opera. “With OLeads, we are enabling millions of businesses to participate in this digital transformation, providing them a platform with user friendly tools and a fast and easy way to come online, reaching Opera’s massive user base.”

With OLeads, SMEs in Nigeria can easily create their first mobile websites and landing pages for their marketing campaigns. OLeads integrates seamlessly into the contextual advertising platform, Opera Ads, with direct access to Opera’s huge user base in Nigeria.

Opera launches OLeads in Nigeria to enable growth for more than 40 million small and medium size enterprises

With the user-friendly interface of OLeads, any SME or business owner can create a mobile website from scratch in less than five minutes. The platform does not require any programming or design skills. Once an SME registers on the OLeads website, they will be able to choose between a wide variety of website templates that they can personalize according to the needs and goals of their business. By dragging and dropping text, images and call-to-action modules, the SME can have their business landing page up and running in minutes. The platform will also allow business owners to manage the data generated from their website.

More than 3000 businesses already on board for OLeads

Since its soft launch in Nigeria in September 2019, OLeads has already onboarded more than 3000 businesses to the platform in just one month. With this milestone, OLeads is gaining a strong position in the Nigerian advertising market as a trustworthy platform that has rapidly grown its user base in a short period of time.

“With the launch of OLeads, we are now helping more Nigerian businesses find their target audiences online,” said Wetterdal. “We have received very positive feedback from the SMEs we have on-boarded during the soft launch of the platform, and we are excited to now offer this service to millions of businesses in the country.”

Opera launches OLeads in Nigeria to enable growth for more than 40 million small and medium size enterprises

Accelerating the digital transformation of Africa

Opera has significant ambitions for accelerating the digital transformation of the African region. In the 2019 edition of the State of the Mobile Web, Opera reported a user baser of nearly 120 million African users out of its 350 million global user base. This includes the use of the popular Opera Mini browser, Opera browser, and the standalone news application Opera News, which became the world’s most downloaded news app in the second quarter of 2019.

Opera has also set new growth plans in Africa by expanding its product portfolio beyond mobile applications and introducing new innovative online marketing platforms such as Opera Ads, OLeads and OList. With this strategy, Opera plans to continue leading the digital shift in Africa and maximize the visibility of millions of African businesses online.

Companies who are interested in registering on OLeads can do so by visiting https://www.oleads.com or by sending an email to oleads@opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 350 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

This is a featured post.