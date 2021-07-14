Open Grazing Ban: Delta Govt working towards September deadline

He said the Bill had scaled first reading at the parliament, and expressed optimism that the Bill would be passed and made ready for the governor’s assent before the September deadline set by the Southern Governors' Forum in their recent meeting in Lagos.

He commended the Speaker and members of the Assembly for their commitment towards ensuring that the Bill was passed on time.

"It is true that the Southern Governors' Forum had set September deadline for states to pass their anti-open grazing laws.

"For us in Delta, we would have had ours passed and ready long ago if not for the strike embarked upon by the parliamentary workers.

"However, the Bill is already before the House and it has passed through first reading while the second reading has been slated for Wednesday.

"I am very optimistic that the Law will be ready in Delta before the September deadline set by the Southern Governors’ Forum.