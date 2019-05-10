No doubts, migrating to Canada has now become a trend in Nigeria and no matter how you imagine it, there seems to be no end in sight. So, here’s what you should know. As a Nigerian aspiring to move to Canada, you will need to submit an application, as well as some other supporting documentation. One of those is the IELTS test.

IELTS is accepted as evidence of English language proficiency if you are applying for a work visa, professional registration, or for permanent residence in Canada, you will need to present your test result as a part of your application to IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and citizenship Canada). IELTS results are also accepted for Canadian citizenship.

In fact, all universities and colleges in Canada accept IELTS, as well as all professional associations who have set minimum language requirements for professional registration.

What score do you need?

The required IELTS score usually depends on these factors: The organization you intend to work, the institution you want to study, or the country whose visa you are applying for.

Employers and educational institutions are equally at the liberty to set specific language requirements. The IELTS test has a score band on the scale of 1 - 9 for each of its components – Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. While the average sum of all these produces your overall band score, you can also score whole (e.g., 5.0, 6.0, 7.0) or half (e.g., 5.5., 6.5, 7.5) bands in each component of the test.

Preparing for your IELTS test

The first step towards ensuring you are ready to take IELTS is to prepare for what is to come on the test day. Prepare for your test with a range of free online IELTS study materials and resources from the MOD IELTS test centre (link; www.ielts.ng). Our online IELTS preparatory materials will get you acquainted with the test format and also improve your confidence when taking the test. Even if you believe you are a proficient user of English, we recommend that you prepare thoroughly for your test.

As part of its efforts to help candidates excel, MOD also offers a free webinar on the Writing test. This webinar contributes significantly to candidates' writing abilities on test days.

Interestingly, the IELTS Focus General Training (GT) Writing workshops are taught by IELTS Specialists. Candidates can learn crucial skills, strategies and tips that can be adopted in GT Writing (Task 1 and Task 2). Click these links to participate in the upcoming workshop on May 13th and 15th, 2019, 3:30 p.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Register Here for GT Writing Task 1 (link: http://bit.ly/2VthIS3)

Register Here for GT Writing Task 2 (link: http://bit.ly/2VspR9m)

Also, an IELTS Webinar on Wednesday, 22 May 2019. A seasoned IELTS examiner has been enlisted to tutor interested prospective candidates on all aspects of the IELTS test. Follow this link: http://bit.ly/2Vst6O7 to register for the webinar.

Where to take your IELTS test?

You can take your IELTS test with MOD IELTS test centre for 68,000 Naira only. MOD is currently in 8 cities in Nigeria; Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Benin-City, Kano, Akure and Abeokuta. Click here for more information (http://bit.ly/2VxCEYp). MOD IELTS has administered over 20,000 IELTS Tests in 2019.

Selecting a convenient date

The IELTS test is administered 4 times in every month of the year. Simply log on to www.ielts.ng/take-ielts/how-to-apply/ and select a preferable test date. During your registration, you will have the option of choosing the examination Centre that is closest and convenient for you. Then, you can choose the test module you intend to sit for. See all the available dates in Nigeria for 2019 on this page; www.ielts.ng/take-ielts/ielts-test-dates/

If you have questions, you can speak with MOD IELTS customer care on 09023201067, 09025756632, and 09025850398 or email info @ielts.ng.