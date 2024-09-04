ADVERTISEMENT
OPC working on partnership with South-West governors on security - Gani Adams

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, some OPC members are being employed as security guards in both private and corporate offices across the Southwestern states.

Adams said this on Wednesday at the grand finale of the 30th anniversary of the Yoruba social-cultural group in Agege on Wednesday.

Adams urged the state governors to respond promptly to the partnership plan proposed by the group to address insecurity with other security agencies in their states.

“Our members together with government security agencies are capable of curbing the challenges of insecurity in the land, all we need is government partnership to leverage the activities of our group.

“We are a peaceful social cultural group and have recorded tremendous progress in 30 years of our existence in the area of security.

“Though we faced a lot of challenges, we are thanking God today that we have overcome all challenges.

“That’s why are seeking state government’s collaboration to curb the lingering insecurity and ensure peaceful coexistence in our various communities,” he said

Prof. Kolawole Raheem, Chairman of the 30th anniversary Organising Committee said OPC had recorded many achievements since its establishment.

Raheem, who presented honorary certificates to three pioneer OPC members, said they had performed and worked tirelessly in the three decades of the OPC’s existence.

Oba Buari Ola-Balogun, the Onirokun of Irokun in Ogun urged OPC members to maintain peace among themselves, advising them to continue promoting the social and cultural group.

“We thank God for the 30th anniversary and as we can see, progress has been recorded along the lines of our activities.

“We will continue to maintain peace and unity in our communities and we appeal to residents to always give support to our members in terms of security."

The programme attracted executives and state delegates of the group.

