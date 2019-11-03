Yoruba Nationalist Organisation, the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and other socio-political groups including Afenifere and Agbekoya have warned Boko Haram insurgents to reconsider their alleged plans to attack Yorubaland.

The groups warning came following a viral letter purportedly written by Boko Haram members to announce their alleged plan to attack commercial banks in Ondo State on Friday, November 1, 2019.

According to Punch, the letter was said to have been sent to the state commissioner of police by a security agency.

Due to this development, banks in four Local Government Areas in the state namely; Akoko North-West, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-West and Akoko South-East decided to close operations.

As a result, customers were forced to travel to Akure, the state capital to carry out their banking transactions, Punch reports.

Whoever attacks South-West will regret it, Afenifere fumes

Meanwhile, the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has threatened that any sect that attacks the south-western part of the country would regret its action.

Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin wonders why Boko Haram insurgents threaten to attack Yorubaland. (Thisdaylive)

Speaking to Punch in an interview, the group’s spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin said there was an agenda behind Boko Haram, as the sect now thinks of attacking Yorubaland.

He said, “That Boko Haram can get to the level of issuing threats to any state in Yorubaland clearly shows that there’s an agenda behind it. The conquest agenda is the reason. They are part of a larger agenda to overrun the South-West.

“They should know that Yoruba have never been conquered on their land. What did Yoruba take from Boko Haram to get needless threats?

“Yoruba don’t have history of aggression. They should go and ask what happened to those who tried it in the past. Yoruba have never gone out of their land to threaten anybody on their land. If anybody thinks they can overrun Yorubaland, they will live to regret it.’’

Also reacting to Boko Haram’s alleged plan to attack Yorubaland, Victor Olayemi, the Ondo State Coordinator of the Oodua People Congress (OPC) said his group is ready to resist any external attack.

Members of the Oodua People's Congress vow to resist alleged plan to attack Yorubaland by Boko Haram. (OPC)

“We are battle-ready for anybody who wants to wage war against us in Yorubaland. We don’t want war in this land and we will resist any form of aggression against Yorubaland.’’

On what OPC would do if the sect carries out the alleged threat, the OPC leader said his group would not wait or fold their arms to watch it to happen.

“We don’t pray for it to happen. But if it happens, we won’t fold our hands and allow some miscreants to destroy our land. We will fight and resist it,” he added.

Yoruba farmers' revolt group says Boko Haram's threat is a joke

Another Yoruba group, farmers’ revolt group called Agbekoya have also reacted to the alleged plan by Boko Hara insurgetnts.

The group’s National Secretary, Chief Olaolu Akinpelu in an interview with Punch said the plan is a huge joke.

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau pictured with some of his fighters. (cnn)

He said, “The news must be a huge joke that they are threatening banks in Ondo State. But if they are contemplating such, they had better be warned to steer clear of any part of Yorubaland.

“Agbekoya Solidarity Movement of Nigeria is battle ready to defend any part of the region and we will confront them with the arsenal at our disposal.

“I hope they would heed such warning to stay away from the region, otherwise, we will swoop on them and chase them to their strongholds anywhere in the country.’’

Akinpelu therefore urged the people of Ondo state to furnish security agents with information on any strange movement of aliens in their areas.