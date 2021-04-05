The Ooni made the call in a statement by Mr Moses Olafare, the Director of Media & Public Affairs, in his palace on Sunday, in Ile-Ife.

Oba Ogunwusi urged the Yoruba nation to support their “own Itsekiri people” , who were in the process of choosing new traditional ruler, Olu of Warri.

The Royal Father called on the Oodua people worldwide to find the lowest common factor that existed in their shared history, fear and aspirations.

The Ooni also noted that the unity of Yoruba people will further strengthen peace and understanding in Nigeria.

The traditional ruler called on Yoruba people across the country to pray and work together for its peace and harmony.

According to Ooni, the royalty in the House of Oduduwa is watching events in Itsekiri land and will appreciate if the people can continue to honour and respect the bound of oneness and common with the Yoruba people.

“The Itsekiri are part of the greater Oduduwa family. We cherish this great history. We shall do everything to defend and uphold it.

“Irrespective of which state you find yourself either Akoko, Itsekiri in Delta, Okun, Oworro in Kogi, we are all children of Oduduwa bound by common ancestry.

“We wish them peace and harmony in their search for prosperity in their ancestral land.

“The Ooni is particularly keen to see the sustainability of the blood-bound relationship between the Itsekiri and the Yoruba, a relationship that had been tested and trusted over history.

“Generations of Yoruba and Itsekiri have the responsibility to uphold this important history,” he said.

Oba Ogunwusi also wished itsekiri people well in their General Assembly event, coming up on Monday, April 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, joined his ancestors on December 2020.

The Ooni also urged Christians to use the Easter celebration to seek love and affection as demonstrated by Jesus Christ, who sacrificed his life to save many souls.