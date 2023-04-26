Ooni of Ile-Ife renames Americans tracing roots, urges investment in homeland

The traditional leader was visited by the U.S. citizens, who were led by Ambassador Dotun Taylor, the Asoju Asa of Ile Oodua.

During the visit, the Ooni emphasised the importance of identifying one's origin and spoke of the similarities between the Americans and their kinsmen in Ile-Ife.

The Ooni described Ile-Ife as a place filled with lovely people and a very safe environment.

He expressed his delight in receiving them and wished them well in all their endeavours.

The Ooni prayed that the new "meaningful names" given to them, in Yoruba language, would manifest in their lives.

He encouraged the Americans to increase their economic presence in the town and take advantage of the various investment opportunities available.

The Americans were convinced of their origin after DNA tests, and Ambassador Taylor praised the king for his efforts in promoting culture and preserving Yoruba history.