The university management of the institution earlier alleged that the indigenes of Ife had poisoned the dam that supplies water to the institution over land dispute.

It was reported that some armed hoodlums who are claiming ownership of some portions of the university land poured poisonous chemicals in the dam which killed all the fishes and aquatic animals there.

However, the monarch has denied the claim saying it is illogical for his people to poison themselves because a large number of the members of OAU community are indigenes of Ile-Ife.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Moses Olafare, the Ooni of Ife said he was surprised that a university could make such a claim.

“How can Ife poison their own people? Either as students, staffers, shop owners or investors, the residents of OAU include more Ile-Ife indigenes than anywhere else. So how is it possible that members of the same family would choose to bomb themselves. That is unimaginable.” he said.

Meanwhile, the management of the university has filed a petition to the Osun State Commissioner of Police, accusing some indigenes of Ile-Ife of poisoning the dam, Premium Times reports.

The petition signed by Eyitope Ogunbodede, Vice-Chancellor, said the security guard at the dam, O.A Omotosho, was overpowered by the alleged invaders.