Ooni of Ife preaches against war in Nigeria

The monarch says Nigerians should join hands to build a better nation.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on Nigerians to desist from any act that could lead to war in Nigeria.

Oba Ogunwusi also warned those beating the drum of war in the country to desist, adding that there is no gain in warfare.

The traditional ruler made the remarks while playing host to Mr Olasupo Ajani, the newly posted Assistant Inspector -General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, in his palace on Monday in Ile-Ife.

Oba Ogunwusi said rather than calling for war, Nigerians should join hands to build a better nation where there would be abundance of peace and job opportunities for the youths.

Ooni also urged citizens to always give maximum respect to the security personnel, especially the police and commended the AIG for his commitment and loyalty to the progress and peace of the country.

Earlier, the AIG also commended the Ooni for his spirit of patriotism and love.

Ajani, who said he had once served in Ile-Ife, revealed that he was familiar with the terrains in the state.

He appealed to residents of the state to continue to support the police for a crime-free society.

