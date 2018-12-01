Pulse.ng logo
Ooni of Ife describes Fasheun as a fearless nationalist

  • Published:
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

(DailyPost)

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has described the founder of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Late Fredrick Fasehun as a fearless nationalist.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Fasehun died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

The monarch said that Fasehun dedicated 26 years of his life to the ‘struggle for the survival’ of the Yoruba race, Punch reports.

This was made known in a statement issued by his media aide, Moses Olafare on Saturday.

The statement reads: “The Arole Oduduwa while performing his official functions as the Chancellor here at the ongoing 48th convocation ceremony of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu state, this morning received the news of the death of an elder statesman and the leader of OPC, Dr Frederick Fasehun as a rude shock.

“Baba Ooni sees Dr Fasehun, a true Pan Africanist, a fearless Nigeria nationalist and committed Yoruba patriot, who in his belief in Oodua self-determination, spent the last 26 years of life struggling for the survival of the Yoruba people within the autonomy of Nigeria.

“It is a pity we have lost such a wonderful descendant of Oduduwa, who always defended and promoted the interests, integrity and the cultural values of the African People, Yoruba race in particular.

“The Royal Court of Ife will never forget Dr Fasehun for his incorruptible loyalty to the sacred throne of Oduduwa.

“The good people of Ile-Ife which is the ancestral home of the Yorubas will miss him for the love and respect he ceaselessly showed to us.

“Yoruba people all over the world will miss him for his committed struggle for the socio-political/economic survival of the race and Nigerians will miss him for his fights for fairness and justice as a Nigerian human right activist.”

Also, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams expressed shock over the news of the OPC founder’s death.

He described Fasehun as his mentor and added that his demise is a great loss to  Nigeria.

