Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The former queen announced the separation from the revered monarch on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

For many, the couple's split came as a surprise while for others, they wondered about the monarch's reoccurring separations from his wives.

For this article, we will be looking at the women that have been romantically linked to the monarch.

1 Adebukola Bombata

Adebukola Bombata is the Ooni of Ife's recorded first wife. She was his wife at the time he ascended the throne in 2015. It is reported that Bombata was against the Ooni's decision to join the race for the throne.

The couple, however, split after the Ooni's coronation. She reportedly moved to the United Kingdom after their separation. They were married for seven years.

2 Zaynab Otiti Obanor

When the Ooni of Ife settled in as the King of one of the most respected kingdoms in Nigeria, he decided to marry again. The king tied the knot with Zaynab Otiti Obanor from the ancient city of Benin in 2016.

It didn't take long before rumours of cracks in the marriage began to filter the air. In 2017, Obanor filed for divorce from the monarch. The divorce was finalised that same year. It is not clear if they had any children together.

3 Prophetess Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi

After the Ooni's second marriage collapsed in 2016, the king found love again. This time it was in the arms of a prophetess, Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi.

The king and his prophetess bride tied the knot in 2018. There were several eyebrows about their union because of her religious faith.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first son together. Shockingly, in December 2021, the Queen, announced that she was ending her barely 3-year-old marriage.