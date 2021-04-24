Ooni names Ife -Moro road after Yinka Odumakin
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Saturday named Ife-Moro road after the late Afenifere Spokesperson, Mr Yinka Odumakin.
He said: “Odumakin’s death was a rude shock when Yoruba nation in particular and Nigeria at large needed him.
“The news of his demise was a very bitter pill to swallow for the entire country and to us particularly in the House of Oduduwa.
“He was a disciplined Yoruba leader who has been one of the loudest pro-democracy voices in the country,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a short clip of Odumakin’s lifetime and his wife Joe attending a television interview was played in remembrance of the human rights activist at the event.
