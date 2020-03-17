The meeting, which was held behind closed doors at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, had in attendance a renowned historian and Second Republic Senator, Prof. Banji Akintoye; and the 11 aggrieved traditional rulers.

Others included the current Chairman of the Ekiti State Traditional Council, the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi; Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, Ajero of Ijero Ekiti, Oba Adewole Adebayo among others.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fayemi, the Ooni and Akintoye, had earlier met briefly before the main meeting with the obas.

Fayemi described the parley with the traditional rulers as a “family meeting.”

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, Oba Ogunwusi assured Nigerians and Ekiti people that the meeting succeeded in resolving the impasse that arose as a result of the traditional council chairmanship.

Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi visits Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi at his palace. [Twitter/@AO1379]

Oba Ogunwusi commended Fayemi for his efforts at ensuring that there was peace among the state traditional rulers by going to the extent of visiting the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi to explain his own side of the story.

He described the governor’s gesture as a ‘honourable move that signified true leadership.’

He restated that there was mutual respect and synergy between people in government and the traditional council, adding that obas are still upholding the heritage, culture and tradition our forefathers handed over to them several years ago.

Also speaking to newsmen on behalf of other aggrieved traditional rulers, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe and the Ajero of Ijero Ekiti, Oba Adewole Adebayo said they have resolved to suspend all litigations arising from the chairmanship and related issues.

The royal fathers explained that communication gap between them and government was responsible for the reason the case was not resolved before now.