The launch came up during a press conference at the Ooni’s palace in Ile Ife on Thursday.

The Special Adviser to Ooni on Youth Development and Wealth Creation, Mr. Olamide Awosunle, explained that the Ooni had, since his ascension to the throne , been enriching African youths through countless laudable activities.

“This initiative is another developmental idea of His Imperial Majesty to meaningfully engage the youths, contribute to government’s fight against unemployment and massive wealth creation.

“In the past years, we have empowered thousands of young and old through various empowerment programmes initiated by the monarch.

“Through RAYEES, about 50 enterprising and innovative youths will be empowered and gain trainings based on international best practices on how to run outstanding businesses.

‘”RAYEES’ maiden edition is organized in partnership with Henley Business School in the United Kingdom and is supported by world renowned organizations like Oracle, Afrinolly, Intertalent.

”It is also being supported by the Federal Government agencies such as the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and others.

“The selection process of participants will be announced shortly.”he stated.

Similarly, Dr Ayobami Oyedare, the Chief Executive Officer, Ooni of Ife Global Outreach (OIGO) said that the motive behind the initiative was to create a new digital technological pathway.

Oyedare listed others as: unlocking the hidden creative treasures and untold trajectories of African youths through various lenses, energies and strands.

He said that other initiatives include the Royal African Farm (RAF), Royal African Music (RAM), Royal African Medical Outreach and the Royal African Technical Incubation Culture (RATIC).

Oyedare said that they would be advocating for the transformation entrepreneurship jobs creation mission.

He also said that RAYEES was a unique initiative through which several young Nigerian Entrepreneurs would be taught and be mentored both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom by exceptional professionals and inventors.

”They will also be made to visit monumental sites like the UK Parliament, Buckingham Palace, Tower of London and the London Eye among others.

The chief executive officer said, “Africa has the required resources and manpower to fulfill its mandate of building a stable and economically flourishing society for its young generations.

He said that the Royal African Young Emerging Entrepreneurs Summit (RAYEES) maiden edition would be launched in November in partnership with the Henley Business School in the United Kingdom.

”The selection process will be announced shortly which will provide space for the most brilliant minds to engage global and renowned successful entrepreneurs,” he said.

A British-born Nigerian actor, Mr. Wale Ojo, said during news conference that Nigerians needed to invest and explore the non-oil sector of the economy to be able to empower its teeming youths for economic prosperity.

Ojo said that celebrities and young entrepreneurs globally should be involved in non-oil sector development.

He said this would motivate the industrious youths and make them realise that nothing was impossible through hard work and commitment.

Also, a top Nigerian born Afrobeats and an event promoter based in the United Kingdom, Junior Adeosun, popularly called Smade, said that he was happy to be part of the initiative.

Adeosun said that he would support it with his influence and potential as a youth entrepreneur.