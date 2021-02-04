The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II says he has forgiven political enforcer, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho over the viral video in which Igboho insulted him.

The media aide to the monarch, Moses Olafare disclosed this on Thursday, February 4, 2021, saying the Ooni is “still solidly behind” Igboho’s move to drive “criminal herdsmen” away from the South-West.

He said, “it is not in the style of the Ooni to make an official response on any matter that threatens the unity and peace of the country, especially as it affects the descendants of Oduduwa worldwide”.

Igboho had during a virtual townhall meeting with Yoruba in diaspora on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, said the monarch disappointed the Yoruba people when he visited Muhammadu Buhari over the herdsmen crisis rocking the South-West region.

He called the monarch unprintable names and also threaten to attack him.

Igboho later apologised to the monarch, saying he was pained by the issue and his tongue was caught up in the moment.

But Olafare said the traditional ruler was unperturbed by Igboho’s abusive and derogatory words against him.

He said, “Sunday Igboho still remains a son to the Ooni. Baba has already forgiven him because he had tendered an apology via a video clip he produced via social media yesterday evening.

“The royal father could not bicker with any of his sons even in the face of quantum of provocations.

“Sunday Igboho thereafter released the video in which he tendered his apology. Even though the way and manner Sunday had behaved was sacrilegious to the Oduduwa throne but he has already apologised and I can confirm that Arole Oodua has forgiven him, because, there is no perfection in humanity. Sunday is a human being like any other normal human being who could misbehave as well. No one is perfect!

“As the father of all, the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula remains his father who had even identified with him in the past two weeks he had begun with the struggle and he is still solidly behind him for the liberation of the Yorubas from criminal herdsmen who have adamantly terrorised our land. Just that he must watch his back so that people with ulterior motives will not hijack his movement.”

The Ooni, however, urged Nigerians to let the matter rest saying Igboho has been forgiven and life must go on.